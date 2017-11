By Leonard Sengere

If you are Zimbabwean and own a smartphone, it’s almost a given that you use WhatsApp for your messaging needs. You kind of have to, everyone else does and most can only be reached on the messaging platform. WhatsApp gained this kind of popularity because it is cheap, like free to use cheap if one […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Here Are The Best Secure Alternatives To WhatsApp

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed