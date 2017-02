By Edwin Chabuka

It is going to be quite a big year folks. The titans of the smartphone arena are out for blood and we cannot wait to see the offerings that will take centre stage at the annual Mobile World Congress later this month. Here is a line up of what we can expect. Huawei Huawei will […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Here is a list of the most anticipated smartphones of 2017

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed