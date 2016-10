By Batsirai Chikadaya

Earlier we reported on Econet’s EcoCash agents “selling” cash. We received notice of the alleged misconduct after we wrote on the list of banks you can link your Ecocash wallet with, with disgruntled EcoCash wallet holders expressing discontent in the manner agents are handling the now rare cash commodity. We reached out to Econet on […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Here is Econet’s response to allegations of EcoCash agents selling cash

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed