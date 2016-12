By Batsirai Chikadaya

The RBZ sent out a circular on the reduction of cash withdrawal charges to all banking institutions. The circular, No. 05-2016/BSD, states the background to the decision to reduce the bank charges, the revised cash withdrawal charges and cash withdrawal limits and even shows the exorbitant fees charged as of 5 December 2016. See below: […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Here is what the RBZ told banks in its circular No. 05-2016/BSD on reducing bank charges

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed