By Trycolyn Pikirayi

Despite whatever banking problems Steward bank has had in the past, their approach to things has been quite commendable and we acknowledged it right here. Steward bank came into the picture with a different approach to banking, instead of limiting banking to the ‘elite’ the bank targeted the low end, which happens to be the […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Here’s a chance to partner one of the fasted growing banks in Zimbabwe, Steward bank.

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed