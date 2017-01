By Garikai Dzoma

So after a few weeks of complaining about Microsoft and Windows something happened. Quite by accident, I visited the Edraw Max website only to discover that they now have a Linux version of the software. Now I could live my Ubuntu fantasy or so I thought. After a few minutes of using the open source […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Here’s a guide for installing the Intel graphics driver in Ubuntu 16.04

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed