By Nigel Gambanga

If you are in Zimbabwe and are holding shares in Econet Wireless Zimbabwe you are probably relieved to know that the telecoms operator and the Reserve Bank have created a facility to help you take part in its US$130 million rights issue. Instead of paying into an offshore account, shareholders can use their bond notes […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Here’s Econet’s full statement on the facility that will help local shareholders participate in its rights issue

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed