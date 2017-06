By Trycolyn Pikirayi

When I first read Tinashe Nyahasha’s article on NBS, I thought he was rather exaggerating with all the praises he showered the bank staff. So, I decided to go check it out myself. Unfortunately, due to geographical limitations, I could only access the Bulawayo branch as opposed to the Harare branch which he (Tinashe) had […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Here’s something from NBS that other banks can take home…

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed