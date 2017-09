By Leonard Sengere

Last week, Dr Dish, would-be Kwesé TV content distributors in Zimbabwe took the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) and its CEO, Mr Muganyura to court. This was after BAZ cancelled Dr Dish’s licence and prohibited them from providing service in this country. Dr Dish, through its lawyers challenged the cancellation and made an urgent chamber […]

High Court reserves judgement on urgency of Kwesé TV application

