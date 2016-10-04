High operating expenses eat into Getbucks’ profit

HIGH operating expenses resulted in financial service group Getbuck’s profit after tax declining to US$3 million for the half year to June 30 from US$4,5 million during the same period last year.

Investment holding company Brainworks Capital, which acquired the entire shareholding of mobile wallet company Nettcash, rebranded the mobile money platform to GetCash in July in order to identify with the group’s flagship company.

In a statement accompanying the group’s financial results, chairperson, Glovah Madzima, attributed the increase in operating costs to regulatory compliance with the requirements for deposit taking as well as the introduction of new products and technologies.

Meanwhile, net interest income increased on revenues from more loans disbursed for the year.

“New revenue streams from the recently introduced banking services are expected to contribute to profitability in the coming financial year,” said Madzima.

The microfinance company was granted a Deposit Taking Microfinance Licence by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Net interest income increased 23 percent to US$11 million from US$8,9 million in the prior period, while operating expenses grew to US$5,9 million from US$2,6 million in 2015.

During the period, loans and advances went up 19 percent to US$13,8 million while customer deposits closed the year at US$700 000 in the first six months of deposit taking.

Total assets grew 43 percent to US$20 million from US$14 million with 80 percent of assets being cash or interest bearing assets.

At the close of the year, the company was adequately capitalised with a net equity position of US$10,419 million, more than double the required minimum threshold of US$5 million.

Going forward, the company is leveraging on technological advances to create value.

GetCash is expected to play a role in driving the country’s financial inclusion thrust and the service does not attract transaction costs except the statutory 0,5 percent.

