Hippo Valley PAT decline by 31 percent

HIPPO Valley Estates, the local unit of South African sugar processor Tongaat Hulett suffered a 30,8 percent decline in profit after tax to US$1,4 million in the six months to September 30 from US$2 million on lower export prices and a higher level of out grower cane payments.

This is despite 18 percent revenue growth to US$82,9 million from US$70,2 million reported in the same period last year. The growth in revenue was underpinned by increase in sales volumes.

Operating profit was down 31,5 percent to US$3,9 million from US$5,7 million during the same period.

The company’s operating cash flow before working capital for the six months declined to US$23,1 million from US$30,9 million in the same period previous year.

The company’s chief executive officer, Sydney Mtsambiwa, said net debt was down 63,7 percent to US$12,2 million relative to US$33,6 million in the comparable period last year.

As such, net interest charge decreased to US$2,3 million from US$3,4 million reported in the same period last year on the back of reduced level of borrowings and prevailing interest rates.

Despite a late start of the milling season, sugar production for the six months to September 30 recorded a marginal one percent decrease to 155 522 tons compared to 157 877 tons for the same period last year.

“This was a satisfactory outcome considering the late start of the milling season and the resultant lower cane deliveries to the mill over the six month period to September 30, 2016 amounting to 1 165 432 tons compared to 1 303 899 tons delivered in the same period last year, a decrease of 11 percent,” Mtsambiwa said.

This impressive production outcome was attributable to improved cane quality and the resultant favourable cane to sugar ratio.

“Total sales volumes for the period to September 30, 2016 amounted to 257 356 tonnes from 247 085 tonnes, an increase of four percent, with the company’s share amounting to 139 413 tonnes from 124 211 tonnes,” Mtsambiwa said.

Volume of cane delivered to the mill remained subdued due to lower cane yields resulting from poor growing conditions precipitated by low rainfall and restricted irrigation as a result of low dam levels.

Hippo Valley’s cane deliveries decreased by 12 percent to 663949 tonnes from 754254 tonnes delivered in the same period last year, while deliveries from the private farmers were down nine percent to 501483 tons of cane from 549 645 tonnes in the same period previous year.