By Rufaro Madamombe

Today we got to attend a preliminary competition of the National Engineering Students Awards Competition (NESAC) at Harare Institute of Technology (HIT). NESAC aims to promote practical engineering solutions that further national development from engineering students. Other universities like National University of Technology, Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) and University Zimbabwe (UZ) also partcipate in NESAC […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

HIT Engineering students showcase their projects to earn a place for Awards competition (NESAC)

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed