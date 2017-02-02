Honda recalls another 260 000 cars for airbag replacement

HONDA recalled another 260,000 units of City, Jazz, Freed, Accord, Odyssey and Legend models made during 2003-12 for replacement of front passenger airbags.

Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co said on Tuesday the recall extended the range of Honda vehicles which require replacement of Takata front airbag inflators.

“Honda is making this announcement as a precautionary measure to ensure safety for its customers. The extension adds 259,019 passenger’s front airbag inflators as affected parts which require inspection and replacement. Honda dealers nationwide will replace the affected airbag inflators free of charge,” the company said.

“The reason for this replacement is the affected Takata airbag inflators might deploy with internal pressure. The airbag inflator casing might rupture, which could result in a safety risk for the passengers and driver.”

The vehicles added to the list of those requiring replacement of the Takata passenger’s front airbags are:

2012 Honda City, Jazz, Jazz Hybrid, Jazz model imported from Japan and Freed

2012 Honda Accord and Accord model imported from Japan

2007 Honda Legend

2004-06 Honda Odyssey

2003-07 Honda Accord

Last year, Honda Automobile (Thailand) recalled nearly 400,000 vehicles for the same reason.

The recall was global as there were reports of deaths in Malaysia and the United States linked to ruptured airbag inflators made by Takata Corp. –bangkokpost.com