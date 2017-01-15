AFCON 2017 group A openers finish as 1-1 draws

HOST nation Gabon were denied victory in their 2017 African Nations Cup opener as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Guinea-Bissau at Stade d’Angondje in Libreville on Saturday.

It was the Gabonese who asked most of the questions in the first-half of their Group A opener, managing to at least get off three attempts, although they failed to find the target on all occasions.

Guinea-Bissau were also lacking in the accuracy department, with Zezinho shooting woeful off-target as the teams eventually headed down the tunnel at half-time without the goalkeepers being really tested.

The deadlock was finally broken after 53 minutes, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tapping home at the far-post after Denis Bouanga was able to roll his delivery right across the six-yard area.

The Dortmund striker almost grabbed a sensational second midway through the second-half but saw his rasping volley fizz just over crossbar, and the hosts were soon made to pay for that miss as Guinea-Bissau scored right at the death, Juary Soares heading home on 90 minutes to snatch a vital point.

Gabon: Ovono, Palun, Appindangoyé, Ecuele Manga, Obiang, Tandjigora (Biyogo Poko 84’), Ndong, Evouna (Aboue Angoueat 88’), Lemina (Guelor Kanga 73’), Bouanga, Aubameyang

Guinea-Bissau: Mendes, Soares Dabó, Silva, Soares, Soares, Mendes Soares, Francisco Júnior (Djalo Baldéat 74’), Brito Silva Sa, Mendes, Lopes, Nunes Fernandes (Brito Silvaat 61’), Issa Camará (Mendyat 66’)

Cameroon held by Burkina Faso as both Group A openers at AFCON 2017 finish as 1-1 draws

Burkina Faso ensured a level playing field in Group A at the 2017 African Nations Cup as they came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Cameroon on Saturday.

The Indomitable Lions looked to respond and came close as Clinton N’jie rifled his shot into the side-netting from a tight angle, although they would eventually get their goal 10 minutes before the break, Benjamin Moukandjo curling home a wonderful free-kick to take the advantage into half-time.

Bertrand Traore almost found a response for Burkina Faso as he powered his way through the middle of the pitch before unleashing a rasping drive, and although Joseph Ondoa spilled the effort, Ernest Mabouka was on hand to mop up the danger.

Cameroon should have gone 2-0 up soon after as Harve Kouakou Koffi could only parry Jacques Zoua’s shot right to the feet of N’Jie, but he somehow contrived to send his effort wide of the mark.

The Lions were left ruing their wastefulness 15 minutes from time as Burkina Faso struck the equaliser, Issoufou Dayo rounding off a set piece to head home from point-blank after the keeper spilled his initial save.

Burkina Faso: Koffi, Malo, Dayo, Koné, Coulibaly, Kabore, A Traore (Sundy Zongoat 74’), B Traore (Diawaraat 61’), Pitroipa, A Traore, Nakoulma.

Cameroon: Ondoa, Mabouka Maoussi, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Teikeu, Oyongo Bitolo, Bassogog (Toko Ekambiat 84’), Mandjeck, Siani, N’Jie (Salliat 77’), Moukandjo, Zoua Daogari