By Edwin Chabuka

If you are wondering how you might work out a budget for staying online as much as you did about a week ago then look no further. Allow us to give you a rough outline So for arguments sake we will use an average that we got from Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s Average Revenue Per User […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

How far will $7 take you on Econet, Netone and Telecel.

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed