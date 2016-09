By Batsirai Chikadaya

Yesterday, TechZim was able to spend the day with a member of NetOne‘s Network Optimization team and an Engineer from Huawei Zimbabwe (NetOne’s network infrastructure vendors) to test mobile internet speeds around Harare. Apart from the speed test, we were able to ask a few questions on NetOnes elusive LTE connection shedding light on a […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

How to activate LTE on your NetOne line, its type and why they use USIM over SIM cards now

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed