By Staff Writer

The best way to follow the president’s announcement tonight is on the ZBC Facebook page, which is streaming it live here: In case, your internet is not working properly however, you can also follow it on Twitter using the following hashtags: #StateHouse #ZimbabweCoup You can also follow live blogs on the following news sites: […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

How to follow President Mugabe’s #StateHouse announcement live online… Facebook, ZBC and Twitter

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed