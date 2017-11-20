How to follow President Mugabe’s #StateHouse announcement live online… Facebook, ZBC and Twitter

November 19, 2017
By Staff Writer

The best way to follow the president’s announcement tonight is on the ZBC Facebook page, which is streaming it live here: In case, your internet is not working properly however, you can also follow it on Twitter using the following hashtags: #StateHouse #ZimbabweCoup You can also follow live blogs on the following news sites: […]

