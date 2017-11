By Trycolyn Pikirayi

Of all social media networks, I reckon that twitter is the place where people go to get their news. In Zimbabwe to be more precise, it seems as if all the scoop on this ‘non-millitary takeover’ situation is on twitter. Because of that, there’s a high chance of dormant or even new twitter users to (re)surface. […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

How to spot a fake Twitter account…

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed