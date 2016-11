By Batsirai Chikadaya

Back in August, we decided to do a bit of undercover investigation on the state of e-commerce in Zimbabwe. The whole idea was quite simple, with a budget of $20 we would purchase goods online and rate each platform according to their website ease of use, variety of products offered, payment options/system, delivery time and […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

How we lost $20 to EcoCash and failed to recover it up to now!

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed