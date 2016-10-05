By L.S.M Kabweza

The phone number was traditionally a valuable asset to mobile telecoms operators. Once a customer bought a sim card, the MNO’s job was to keep that customer on the network as long as possible while ensuring that the customer was using the sim card for things that made the network money – making calls, sending SMSs, mobile money transactions, buying […]

How WhatsApp is stripping away the phone number, and why mobile operators are panicked

