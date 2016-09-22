HR PERSPECTICVES: State of remuneration in Zimbabwe

IN the previous three weeks I started publishing excerpts from the State of Human Resources in Zimbabwe Survey that we undertook.

The purpose of this research was to gather and analyse human resources related statistics and practices in Zimbabwe.

There were 51 companies sampled in this survey.

The participants were from different sectors of the economy.

The State of Human Resources in Zimbabwe Survey report explored the factors and practices that are being used by different organisations with regard to people management.

The contents of this report can be used by any company in any sector.

By adopting industry wide practices that are known to lead to good business results, your organisation has better chances of improving its performance.

In this article I will highlight some of our key findings with regards to remuneration practices in Zimbabwe. In the coming weeks, I will continue to outline other important findings and critical interventions that we recommend management to make if they are going to maximise their return on your human capital.

•On average 49 percent of the total wage bill in most of the companies is spent on paying non-managerial employees, 34 percent on managerial level and 17 percent on executive employees.

•In terms of remuneration items, 89 percent of the participants provide medical aid, 86 percent provide basic salary, 77 percent provide life assurance, 75 percent provide pension, 71 percent provide funeral cover and 50 percent provide other remuneration items.

•Most of the organisations (73 percent) have job evaluation systems and only 27 percent do not have a job evaluation system.

•About 72 percent of the organisations have a formal salary structure and 28 percent do not have a formal salary structure.

Most organisations (44 percent) use the traditional remuneration model to pay their employees, 38 percent use the hybrid model and 18 percent use the total cost to company model.

•Most organisations provide a basic salary (88 percent), 86 percent said they provide a medical aid, 79 percent said they provide pensions and a few organisations pay DStv subscriptions for their employees.

•Most organisations (78 percent) give salary advances, 57 percent provide personal loans, 38 percent provide vehicle loans, 13 percent provide housing loans and 43 percent provide other loans.

•Most organisations negotiate their wages using the National Employment Council (NEC), 26 percent use the internal negotiations and 32 percent use both the NEC and internal meetings.

•About 27 percent of the participants said they made basic salary adjustments and 23 percent made benefits adjustments in 2015.

•When making salary adjustments, most organisations (92 percent) consider company performance, 90 percent consider industry trends and 82 percent consider individual performance. The least considered factor in salary adjustments (40 percent) is educational qualifications.

•About 60 percent of the participants purchased the salary survey report in 2015 and 40 percent did not purchase the report.

•About 86 percent of the organisations are current on funeral cover payments, 85 percent are current on medical aid, 73 percent are current on salary payments, 72 percent are current on pension, 70 percent are current on life assurance and 50 percent are current on other remuneration items.

•About 85 percent of the organisations are current on Pay As You Earn, 80 percent of the organisations are current on National Social Security Authority contributions, 79 percent of the organisation are current on NEC contributions, 78 percent are current on AIDS Levy, and 75 percent are current on Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund contributions and other statutory payments.

•The total number of leave days taken by employees in the 54 participating organisations was 6,244 days and the total value of these days was US$842,629.

•About 73 percent of participating employers said they pay allowances to their attaches, 11 percent said they pay a basic salary, two percent do not pay at all and 13 percent did not take attachment students.

•About 52 percent of the participants said they pay basic salaries to their graduate trainees, 20 percent said they pay allowances, two percent said they do not pay their graduate trainees and 25 percent said they did not take graduate trainees.

•Most organisations do not have apprentices (53 percent), 21 percent pay them a basic salary and 18 percent pay them allowances, eight percent said they do not pay them.

•About 62 percent of the participants said their pension fund is administered by a private pension fund, 30 percent administer using the industry pension fund and eight percent use in house administration.

•Most of the organisations (82 percent) do not have a share ownership scheme and 18 percent have a share ownership scheme.

•Most of the organisations (87 percent) undertake a formal performance assessment during and upon completion of the probation period and 13 percent do not undertake a formal performance assessment during and upon completion of the probation period.

•On average, in 2015 companies paid US$107 484 as total cost of overtime.

For the full report — State of Human Resources in Zimbabwe Report, contact Memory Nguwi. He is the managing consultant of Industrial Psychology Consultants (Pvt) Ltd, a management and human resources consulting firm. Phone 481946-48/481950/2900276/ 2900966 or cell number 077 2356 361 or email: mnguwi@ipcconsultants.com or visit our website at www.ipcconsultants.com