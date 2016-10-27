HR PERSPECTIVES: Are your most valued  employees planning to leave your organisation?

ABOUT 63 percent of respondents indicated that if the economy turns around, they will leave their current organisation. This shows that most employees have an intention to leave their organisations.

This presents a risk to your organisation as an exodus of your staff can significantly impact your business.

High employee turnover in your organisation implies high recruitment and training costs.

Intention to leave now

Our survey shows that employees’ intentions to leave your organisation now depend on economic sector, employment status, employee grade, job family, work experience, satisfaction with current salary and relationship with immediate supervisor.

To determine the factors that affect an employee’s intention to leave your organisation now, a decision tree model was used and the results are as follows:

•Employees who have more than 26 years of work experience and are likely to leave your organisation if the economy turns around have a 52,2 percent chance that they have no intention to leave your organisation now.

•If one is likely to leave the company if the economy turns around and has less than or equal to 26 years’ of work experience and is satisfied with their salary; There is a 69,2 percent chance that they are actively looking for a job whereas if they are not satisfied with their salary, they have an 85,6 percent chance that they are actively looking for a job.

•If one is not going to leave the company when the economy turns around, agrees that employees should serve their full notice after resigning and has more than 16 years’ of work experience, there is a 93,9 percent chance that the individual has no intention to leave your organisation now. If the employee however has less than 16 years of work experience, there is a 67,9 percent chance that they are not actively looking for a job.

•If one is not going to leave the company if the economy turns around, disagrees that employees should serve their full notice after resigning, there is a 61,5 percent chance that the individual has no intention to leave now.

Intention to leave in the future

According to our survey, the factors that affect an employee’s intention to leave your organisation in the future are: economic sector, employment grade, job family, satisfaction with current salary and relationship with immediate supervisor. The results are as follows:

•If one is actively looking for a new job and is not happy with their current boss, there is a 91,7 percent chance that the individual has the intention to leave your organisation in the future.

•If one is actively looking for a new job and is happy with their current boss and salary, there is a 56 percent chance that the individual has the intention to leave your organisation in the future.

•If one is actively looking for a new job, and is happy with their current boss, is not happy with their current salary and also has work experience of less than nine years, there is a 67,6 percent chance that the individual has the intention to leave the organisation in the future. If the employee has more than 10 years of working experience, there is an 89,5 percent chance that the individual will leave your organisation if the economy turns around.

•If one is not actively looking for a new job and is happy with their current boss, there is a 79,5 percent chance that the individual has no intention to leave the organisation in the future. If the employee is not satisfied with their current boss, there is a 64,3 percent chance that the individual will leave your organisation in future.

These factors that affect employee intention to leave may differ from one firm to another. In order to determine the exact factors that affect employee intention to leave in your organisation, a customised survey has to be undertaken for your organisation.

This will help your organisation to retain key talent.

Memory Nguwi is the managing consultant of Industrial Psychology Consultants (Pvt) Ltd, a management and human resources consulting firm. Phone 481946-48/481950/2900276/ 2900966 or cell number 077 2356 361 or email: mnguwi@ipcconsultants.com or visit our website at www.ipcconsultants.com