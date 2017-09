By L.S.M Kabweza

A mobile payments and remittances startup called TerraPay may have achieved what could turn out to be a huge industry milestone in the remittances space in Africa. The startup announced today that it has secured a license from the Reserve Bank of South Africa to conduct low-value international money transfers in the country. It’s a big […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Huge remittances milestone for Africa as TerraPay gets SA license

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed