Hwange Colliery creditors approve debt repayment scheme

May 9, 2017
HWANGE Colliery’s creditors have voted to approve a Scheme of Arrangement that will stagger debt repayments, saving the company from going under judicial management, officials said last week.

The structured payment plan will stop its equipment being auctioned off for failing to honor obligations and allow the colliery to borrow money from banks for working capital.

“Hwange Colliery is grateful and acknowledges this decision as a watershed and turning point in its strategic plans. The Scheme of Arrangement documents were submitted to the High Court for sanction. Thereafter it will be implementation of the scheme plan,” said managing director Thomas Makore in a statement.

The creditor, in last week’s vote, ‘overwhelmingly’ supported the Scheme of Arrangement, which will afford the company the operating space to implement its business and turnaround plans, he added.

“Hwange Colliery was faced with a plethora of litigations and writs of executions which crippled its operations. The company’s assets are protected through the Scheme of Arrangement. As part of its strategy, the company will convert current to long term liabilities and seek working capital facilities from banks,” he said.

Makore said the financial resources will be channelled to production activities at opencast, underground and metallurgical operations to increase production.

“Adequate supply of coal to the national electricity utility will remain a priority while supply of profitable coal and coke grades to industry and export markets will ensure that the Company operates profitably and meets its obligations in terms of the Scheme of Arrangement and monthly operating expenses,” said Makore.

The miner said last month it had signed two off-take deals with the Zimbabwe Power Company and independent power producer Lusulu Power for a combined 400,000 tonnes per month.

To satisfy the agreements, Hwange would need to attain the levels of operational efficiency the company last enjoyed in the early 1990s, when output peaked at 5.5 million tonnes. –The Source

  • Chegotsi

    A good move by creditors, a great thank you especially to the ex-workers who supported the proposal even though they are treated unfairly to the extent of neglect by the company.
    But what is worrying is the continual stance by the company to continue operating with a very high wage bill when production is insignificant, and at the same prioritising paying current salaries and current suppliers whilst ignoring paying off ex workers and owed creditors, if this trend continues calls for liquidation of the company will hound you soon again the moment you default on your proposed payment plan.
    But why were ex workers not given the option of negotiated discount for once off payment just like the small creditors, i am sure most of them will take the option and give relief to the company, but most likely HCC wont ttake that because it mistakenly bunch up ex-workers with current employees so as to have a 3000 employee work force sic. Also the company should relook at the idea of houses disposal at market rates not necessarily to sitting tenants only so to pay exworkers rather than strain its finances by fantasysing in the hope of easily paying them off by cash from operations.
    MineDotcomms.

  • HCC-slave

    It seems Colliery management is happy to be under a management Scheme but i feel thats a shame and if possible should correct their trajectory to success soonest by elliminating inefficiencies and unethical tendencies to cover up for failures as was exposed by the Zimra audit of Colliery finances which led to readjustmnt and republishing of Colliery 2015 financial results. You can suppress underperfomance to some extent but it will finally expose itself embarrasingly.
    Unfortunately Colliery is not revealing the truth to the public which is the failure to pay off ex workers their dues honestly of which if its not addressed and the exworkers team up as one in their numbers can easily distabilise Colliery, please change course prioritise paying them off. Else without change of culture from the idea of ‘NdezvaMine lets plunder, in crisis government will intervene’ Colliery is bound for worse distress before the childish celebrations of having had achieved Scheme management are over.
    Scheme-wacho

