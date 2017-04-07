I am at a loss for words, says Sandi-Moyo

CORNERED ZANU-PF deputy secretary for women’s affairs, Eunice Sandi-Moyo, says she is completely clueless about her situation, but does not blame anyone for the predicament.

Finding herself on the ropes and her political career hanging by a thread after being pelted with accusations of seeking to upstage her superior, First Lady Grace Mugabe, the 70-year-old politician does not seem to know what has hit her.

The message from her erstwhile colleagues that they want her out is coming out loud and clear.

Recent history has shown that no one has survived similar scenarios and Sandi-Moyo seems very much aware of that fact.

While acknowledging that the party’s tribunal, the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC), which has been asked by the Women’s League to handle her case might not be fair with her, she says she is more than ready to defend herself.

For a woman who not long ago was at the forefront of championing the cause of the ruling party’s women, it is coming as a cruel twist of fate. She stood against all odds in Victoria Falls in December 2015 to tell a conference that ZANU-PF women had decided to demand back their quota in the presidium.

She is being accused of attempting to topple her boss; setting up parallel structures in the league and allegedly conniving with secretary for finance, Sarah Mahoka, to steal money and other donations meant for the league’s programmes.

But how does she plead to these allegations?

“I can’t even answer you. I am just like you,” she said, while denying all allegations against her.

The unassuming Sandi-Moyo, who could also be serving her last days as Bulawayo’s Provincial Affairs Minister, said she now only relies on newspaper and television reports for updates because everyone appears to have deserted her.

“I read from your paper and other papers. I watch the television. I have no idea what is happening at all. I don’t know where all this came from and I don’t know where it is going,” she said.

Asked if she has spoken to any of her league colleagues in the Women’s League since the problems erupted two weeks ago, Sandi-Moyo had this to say: “Why should I? I don’t think when things are like this, people communicate…The First Lady was given a petition against me, that is what I learnt from the press, and I will wait for the outcome. I am leaving this to time, for time shall answer, so I just give it time.”

Normally in ZANU-PF, many people faced with such situations are quick to point fingers and accuse some of their colleagues of plotting their downfall, but Sandi-Moyo is refusing to point an accusing finger at anyone.

“Who am I going to accuse, I don’t blame anyone. I can only blame myself. I always say to myself that maybe and somehow, I did something wrong and didn’t realise that I was wrong. But for now, I can’t figure out what is it which I did wrong. It’s so unfortunate.”

At head to head meetings of the top 10 Women’s League members last week, it was emphasised that proper constitutional channels should be followed to expel Sandi-Moyo and Mahoka, which means that the two will have to be tried by the party’s NDC.

Although she expressed her lack of confidence in that process, she says she is ready to face the tribunal all the same.

“I will attend the hearing if they call me. I am not guilty of anything and I therefore have nothing to run away from. I am also curious to know what I did wrong. If you are not guilty, you don’t run away,” she declared.

Sandi-Moyo, who has also stopped going to her ministerial offices in Bulawayo, says she will, for now, keep her head low and observe the proceedings from the comfort of her home.

“I have nothing else to do or say for now until the right time comes.”

Sandi-Moyo’s situation has also left some political analysts confused and wondering.

“I honestly don’t know what would happen. Let’s just wait and see what the Politburo will say,” said political scientist, Ibbo Mandaza, speaking ahead of yesterday’s Politburo meeting.

But for Political analyst, Pedzisai Ruhanya, Sandi-Moyo’s fate has been sealed.

“She will not survive this onslaught, fundamentally because (President Robert) Mugabe has not said anything about it,” he said.

Since December 2015, Sandi-Moyo has been reported to be fighting fellow former ZAPU stalwart, Angeline Masuku, in a race for the vice presidency, which arose when women demanded the presidium quota.

A veteran of the 1970s liberation civil war for independence, Sandi-Moyo was born on November 8, 1946 in Bulilima, Mangwe district in Matabeleland South province.

She did her primary education up to Standard Six at De Glae Primary School in South Africa after which she went for her secondary education at Certificate Barkley Rd High School in Kimberly, also in South Africa where she also did her Joint Matriculation Board before she returned to Zimbabwe to join the Joshua Nkomo-led revolutionary movement, ZAPU.

She also holds a number of tertiary qualifications, which she attained after secondary school.