‘I was afraid of being raped’ – Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian feared she was going to be raped, as chilling new details emerge from the break-in that left her tied up in the bathroom of a luxury Paris apartment as masked men stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

Kim had been asleep in just a robe early Monday when she heard the robbers barreling up the stairs of her two-story apartment behind La Madeleine church in the city’s 8th arrondissement, TMZ reported.

She was halfway through dialling her bodyguard when her phone was snatched out of her hands. Meanwhile, her quick-thinking friend Simone Harouche sprung from her bed downstairs and locked herself in a bathroom, the website reported.

The fashion stylist and long-time friend of the Kardashians called Kim’s personal bodyguard Pascal Duvier, who was out at the Arc nightclub with Kourtney and Kendall less than two miles away.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old reality star begged for her life, screaming that she had two children as five masked men dressed in clothes with police markings bound her wrists and ankles with zip ties and duct tape before leaving her in the bathtub.

Kim managed to squeeze her hands out of the wrist ties by ‘wriggling her hands,’ a source told People. Another source said she ‘screamed from the balcony’ after freeing herself, which is when her friend Harouche heard her.

Kim, who later told police she feared she was going to be raped, didn’t understand the French-speaking robbers amidst the chaotic scene.

But she heard them repeating ‘ring, ring’ before she realized they were searching for the 20-carat emerald-cut Lorraine Schwartz ring given to her by husband Kanye West, according to TMZ.

She soon told them where she left the ring, which is worth a reported $4.5million (€4 million /£3.5 million) and last seen on Kim’s finger in a Snapchat post earlier that night.

The men, who entered the building after holding the concierge at gunpoint, also stole a jewelry box worth $6.7 million (€6 million/ £5.24 million) before escaping on rented bicycles available throughout the city.

Kim’s bodyguard, who managed to return to the apartment two minutes after the men escaped, was blasted for allowing the shocking security lapse while former guard Steve Stanulis suggested it was an inside job.

Kim was seen boarding a private jet on Monday morning with her head covered in a black scarf, while a concerned Kanye met her at the airport in New York.

As the couple walked into their home in Manhattan with a huge security presence posted outside, Kim’s engagement ring was notably missing from her finger.

But a source close to the case said: ‘She’s very pleased to be heading back to the United States. She has given a full statement for the police.’

While her security team was blasted for allowing the robbers to reach her Paris bedroom, Duvier boarded the star’s private jet back to the US along with Kim’s assistant.

Just hours before the raid, he tweeted that ‘you don’t become a bodyguard overnight…it’s a job with dedication, responsibility and passion.’

He expressed his commitment to finding the perpetrators and said: ‘The events that occurred in Paris was one of the most sickening things I have seen or heard.

‘We have tips and leads and we will find you. That I promise you…you messed with the wrong one.’

The bodyguard has been at Kim and Kanye’s side since 2014 and stands at 6’4″ and weighs a hefty 264 pounds.

He made his comments on a personal internet blog tonight where he also re-posted media profiles of himself after the robbery.

Steve Stanulis, a security specialist who last worked for Kim and Kanye during the Met Gala in May, blamed the star for broadcasting her jewelry on social media. He also suggested possibilities of an inside job.

He told Dailymail.com: ‘Look, they had this coming to them. They do not respect the importance of security when you have a profile as strong as theirs.

‘I saw this happening. It just had to with the way Kim flaunts her riches and her diamonds.’

He also told Page Six: ‘I would say it’s either an inside job or publicity stunt. That hotel is so secure, somebody must have tipped them off that she was alone inside, or shown them a way in.’

In the star’s last Snapchat post before she was robbed, she was seen wearing a stunning Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring while Facetiming her future sister-in-law Blac Chyna at her baby shower just two hours before the incident.

She was also seen wearing the dazzler hours earlier when she and sister Kourtney arrived at the Alaia showroom.

The rock was given to her by Kanye just last month. He proposed to Kim back in 2013 with another Lorraine Schwartz ring thought to be worth upwards of $1.6million.

While the exact pieces that were taken haven’t been confirmed, Kim had been wearing her newest ring in multiple social media posts, as well as during her outings in Paris.

On Monday morning, Kim was seen without either of the rings on her finger.

Kim also lost two of her prized smart phones, which are likely to contain a great deal of personal information.

An eye witness described the moment that French police stormed into the Paris apartment to free Kim from the violent jewel-robbing gang.

Rough-sleeper Marion Marionescu told MailOnline how he was woken in the early hours of Monday morning by police sirens as he slept in a Paris Metro station.

And he told how he watched squadrons of heavily armed officers rush into the exclusive Hotel Portales in the centre of the French capital.

Marionesuc, who is in his 30s, told MailOnline: ‘I was settling down to sleep after returning to my spot after wandering the streets when I was woken by lots of police sirens.

‘There were so many police cars I knew it was not something normal. I went up to the street to see what was happening. There were lots of police cars.

‘And there were all of these policemen going into the building. They had their guns out. There were officers in uniform and others in plain clothes.

‘I had no idea what was going on but I didn’t want to ask because I didn’t want to get involved.’

The mother-of-two, who was in the city for Paris Fashion Week, is ‘badly shaken but physically unharmed’, a spokesperson told DailyMail.com.

Husband Kanye West was told of the raid halfway through a headline performance at the Meadow Music and Art Festival in New York, and immediately cancelled the set.

Their daughter, North, three, and 10-month-old son Saint, are not believed to have been in the room at the time.

The actress’ family was placed under police protection at the George V palace in Paris after the incident.

Kim had attended the Balenciaga and Givenchy shows at Paris Fashion Week earlier on Sunday before going for a meal with friends.

A barman who works opposite Kim’s flat said: ‘She’s been popping in and out all the time.

‘It’s always the same drill – a people carrier with dark windows turns up, along with the paparazzi and then we see her. Unfortunately too many people seem to know that she lives here!’

A photographer, who has been following Kim since she arrived in Paris, is being questioned by police. He is said to have gained access to a restaurant where she and her family were dining earlier this week by posing as a policeman. – www.dailymail.co.uk