IDBZ seeks US$100 million

THE Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) is seeking to raise US$100 million from the local market for housing projects across the country.

This was revealed last week by Finance and Economic Development Minister, Patrick Chinamasa, who spoke at the hand-over of over 220 housing stands to beneficiaries in New Marimba Park, Harare.

The housing project was funded by IDBZ with the support of government, through the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, and the City of Harare which provided land totalling approximately 20 hectares.

The project has high and medium density residential properties.

The high density stands measure between 200 square metres and 300 square metres while the medium density stands are between 600 square metres and 800 square metres.

“Government will continue to support economic players spearheading the development of infrastructure,” said Chinamasa.

“Government has approved investment incentives on the back of which IDBZ will raise funds from the market to implement housing projects.”

Over the years, IDBZ faced serious challenges in mobilising lines of credit offshore as it was under sanctions from the Office of Foreign Assets Control, an agency of the United States Department of Treasury.

Chinamasa said government has fully supported infrastructure and housing bonds issued by the IDBZ to fund national projects.

IDBZ chief executive officer, Thomas Sakala, said: “We are most appreciative of the strong support we have received from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

“They have given the bank approval to raise US$100 million from the local market, over a five-year period, for investment into the housing sector.”

Apart from the New Marimba Park housing project and the Clipsham housing project in Masvingo, IDBZ is planning to develop various housing projects across the country. These will be in Kwekwe, Hwange, Plumtree, Gwanga, Zvishavane, Beitbridge, Mutare, Kariba and Chegutu.

The development comes as Zimbabwe faces a housing backlog currently estimated at 1,2 million due to rising demand in urban areas against constrained delivery. The City of Harare alone has an official waiting list in excess of 500 000 people.

Under its economic blueprint, the Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation, government set a target to construct 313 368 housing units by 2018.

Sakala said the bank was geared to roll-out housing projects in urban centres country-wide.

“The bank is geared to make a meaningful contribution within that same period.

“We believe this is a challenge we are equal to, if given all the support we require. We have been made to understand that, having demonstrated our capacity to service the land (at New Marimba and at Clipsham in Masvingo) to high standards, more pieces of land in Harare as well as in other urban centres across the country will be availed to the bank. If this is done, we are ready to respond positively to the challenge,” Sakala said.