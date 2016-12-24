IDBZ to provide US$14 million for Kariba South Power Station expansion project

THE Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) is seeking to convert part proceeds raised under the US$50 million bond for the Repowering of Harare Power Station project to finance a funding gap of US$14 million on the Kariba South Power Station Expansion project which has progressed at least 66 percent.

In a circular to bond holders, IDBZ said the funding gap of US$11,2 million arose from legitimate inflation adjustments (“CPI Adjustment”) on the EPC Contract for the project between the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) and Sinohydro Corporation Limited (“Sinohydro”), the EPC Contractor on the project.



“Noting the significant progress on the KSPS Expansion Project to date, and delays encountered on the HPS Project which is yet to reach financial close, a critical milestone for the commencement of construction works, ZPC has requested to utilize the US$11,2 million raised for the HPS Project under the US$50 million bond issue in the interim to finance the CPI Adjustment for the KSPS Expansion Project which is already at an advanced stage of progress towards completion,” IDBZ said.



The Bank said in terms of implications of Change in Application of Funds, the Bond Trustee has received comfort from the IDBZ (as Issuer) that the proposed change of use of bond proceeds, as contemplated herein, will not in any way affect the Sinking Fund underpinning the bond issue as the ring-fenced revenue streams escrowed into the Sinking Fund are not specifically linked to the Harare Power Station or any specific generation plant.



“Consequently, the proposed change in application of bond proceeds will not in any way adversely impact the normal servicing of debt obligations under the bond issue in accordance with the stipulated covenants in the Bond Issue Prospectus.



“The Issuer supports the request for change of use and has recommended its approval by the Bond Trustee subject to confirmation of no objections to the same by the investors,” read part of the circular.



IDBZ recently said has raised and invested in excess of US$100 million infrastructure bonds in the last five years and the bank is further proceeding to raise capital from strategic partners locally, regionally and internationally with an objective of achieving US$250 million in capitalization by 2018 in line with the bank’s vision of becoming a US$1 billion bank by 2020.



The bonds raised include the ZETDC metering project, the Kariba South Power Station refurbishment as well as the repowering of the Harare Thermal Power Station. FinX

