Illicit financial flows cost SADC US$314 billion inside 10 years

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) lost US$314 billion to illicit financial flows in 10 years to 2013 largely through manipulation of trade figures and leakages in the balance of payment.

SADC which Zimbabwe is part of consists of other 14 countries that include South Africa, Angola,

Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique and Malawi. The others are Seychelles, Namibia, Swaziland, Zambia and Tanzania.

According to a United States based research organisation, the Global Financial Integrity (GFI) , South Africa alone lost US$209 billion and Seychelles, which lost the least amount of money lost some US$458 million.

Meanwhile all the 54 countries in Africa lost some US$860 billion within that period. The ECOWAS region lost US$268 billion, and the Eastern African Community lost US$30 billion.

“The funds are lost through trade mis-invoicing and leakages in the balance of payment and GFI found that these loses occur through the manipulation of trade figures and leakages in the balance of payment of these countries,”

Africa is estimated to be losing over US$50 billion per annum through illicit outflows and this has been a major challenge for many economies on the continent.

As a result, Zimbabwe has through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) instituted a raft of measures aimed at curbing illicit outflows.

According to the RBZ’s February monetary policy statement, at least US$684 million was externalized by individuals in 2015 for various purposes that include donations, investments and account transfers, while firms externalised US$1, 2 billion.

As part of the RBZ’s measures, service fees, management fees, technical fees are no longer exceeding an aggregate of three of revenue and shall require central bank approval. Both individual and corporate offshore investments exceeding US$10 000 are also now required to be declared to authorities for approval. FinX