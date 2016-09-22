ILO calls for formalisation of rural employment

BUSINESS and labour have dismissed as impractical a proposal by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to formalise work conditions in Zimbabwe’s rural communities to create a decent work environment.

Decent work, which sums up the aspirations of people in their working lives, involves creating work opportunities that are productive and deliver a fair income; security in the workplace and social protection for families; better prospects for personal development and social integration; freedom for people to express their concerns, organise and participate in decisions that affect their lives; and equality of opportunity and treatment for women and men.

Last month, the ILO Harare office recommended the integration of decent work in the rural economy because some 70 percent of the country’s population is rural based.

The global labour organ underscored the fact that rural communities face a myriad of challenges which require attention from government, development partners, investors and businesses. Access to education and training is limited to the rural populace.

The absence of universities, polytechnics or vocational colleges worsens the situation.

The organisation noted that a few companies are available to train and recruit workers in the rural communities.

As a result contract workers in rural areas are mainly workers deployed by and from bigger companies in urban areas.

Consequently, social protection coverage is lacking, coupled by poor health and safety regulations.

The ILO also pointed out that lack of access to information within rural communities has resulted in human rights abuses, such as child labour and exploitation of workers.

Employment contracts offered in rural setups are verbal and there is no way of tracking accountability and commitment.

Social dialogue mechanisms, such as trade or labour union structures to represent workers in addressing grievances do not exist in rural areas.

The trade unions in the country are headquartered in urban areas which further makes the plight of rural employees difficult to address.

The ILO reiterated that workers require basic rights such as social protection, right to organise, collective bargaining, equal remuneration and freedom of association.

Government and stakeholders have been challenged to provide an enabling environment to deal with restrictive by-laws.

Stakeholders from labour and business have, however, expressed mixed feelings over the decent work proposal for rural areas.

Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe (EMCOZ) president, Josephat Kahwema, said because the registering exercise for informal sector employers has been a mammoth task in major urban areas, dealing with the rural sector would even be more complicated.

“As EMCOZ we have been trying hard to register employers in the informal cluster within urban centres, but we have faced significant resistance. Creating a decent work environment for workers in the rural communities would be worse. Most of these businesses are family-owned and employment opportunities are usually offered along family lines, hence introducing decent work in such an environment is difficult,” he said.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) secretary general, Japhet Moyo, said the country did not have the capacity to enforce decent work in rural communities.

“Where do we get the manpower to educate the rural populace on decent work? Who will fund these programmes considering that the government is struggling to fund its basic operations?” he asked.

Moyo added that it was difficult to ascertain the economic activity in rural areas without any research-based evidence.

Many rural-based people were victims of economic hardships and most of the economic activities they are involved in are subsistence based.

Creating a conducive environment for the rural business people is key before introducing decent work, said Moyo.

“This is a huge task considering that most products from rural areas are not bringing real value to the rural communities since the urban-based middlemen often purchase products from such areas at very low prices. There is therefore the need to set up proper structures that secure rural business people to get the deserving value as this would make it easier to achieve decent work,” he said. –By Alois Vinga