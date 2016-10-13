IMF forecasts spell doom for Zimbabwe

REVISED growth targets for Zimbabwe released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week show a sustained decline in the country’s economic fortunes, despite government’s efforts to halt the crisis, analysts said this week.

A slump in production, corruption, fraud, mismanagement of public resources, capital flight and illegal outflows of funds have been among the factors that have undermined growth in the country.

Efforts by government have failed to deal with the problems, the analysts said.

They spoke after the global lender said Zimbabwe’s economy would shrink by 0,3 percent this year, contrary to projections by Finance and Economic Development Minister, Patrick Chinamasa, that the country would register a 1,2 percent growth.

The IMF gave an even gloomier outlook for next year, predicting that the economy would contract by a further 2,5 percent and slip into recession following four years of growth from 2009 to 2012.

The country ditched its own currency and adopted a multi-currency regime in 2009 to arrest hyperinflation, which had skyrocketed to a record 500 billion percent by December 2008.

Hyperinflation eroded the buying power of the domestic currency, forcing gross domestic product (GDP) to shrink by 50 percent in a decade, destroying weaker banks and wiping out entire savings.

Zimbabwe’s economy grew by an average 10 percent between 2009 and 2012 after a coalition government agreed to dump the free falling Zimbabwe dollar, but growth started tapering off after the ruling ZANU-PF party formed a new government following the trouncing of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change led by Morgan Tsvangirai in disputed polls held in 2013.

The IMF’s report, which came as the country dispatched a delegation led by Chinamasa to the Bretton Woods institution’s spring meetings held alongside those of the World Bank in the United States last week, could be a wake-up call for authorities to revisit their policies and allow market forces to determine economic direction.

Prosper Chitambara, chief economist at the Labour and Economic Research Institute of Zimbabwe (LEDRIZ), said there was still a chance to redeem the freefalling economy if authorities came up with the right policies.

He predicted that the economy might not slide into recession earlier as projected by the IMF.

However, next year could be difficult for the country, he said.

“De-industrialisation is worsening,” the LEDRIZ chief economist said.

“That will affect fiscal revenues. There are massive capital outflows compared to inflows and we are basically not producing. It is a question of production. This year we may achieve just zero percent growth; we may not register negative growth. But next year we may register negative growth. However, if agriculture improves, this may affect overall growth,” said Chitambara.

Last month, Chinamasa revised 2016 growth forecast to 1,2 percent, from the 2,7 percent announced in the 2016 National Budget in November last year, citing the impact of a devastating drought on the agricultural sector, a slump in international commodity prices and subdued foreign direct investment (FDI).

The economy has also been affected by a liquidity crisis, whose effects are now threatening the entire banking industry because many players are failing to honour withdrawals on demand.

Domestic demand has also been affected by a frenzy of company closures and job losses that saw 949 workers thrown out of employment in the first three months of the year.

A staggering 55 000 lost jobs in 4 500 company closures between 2011 and 2013, according to Chinamasa.

But after Chinamasa revised the growth targets, leading economists warned that he was too optimistic.

This has now been confirmed by the IMF.

The IMF statistics also indicated that Zimbabwe is the only Southern African Development Community country expected to contract this year.

In Africa, other countries projected to slide include war-torn South Sudan (-13,1 percent), Burundi (-0,5 percent) and Chad (-1,1 percent) as well as oil-dependent Equatorial Guinea (-9,9 percent) and Nigeria (-1,7 percent).

Economist, John Robertson, said the diminishing buying power, company closures, subdued FDI and turmoil on the equities market could affect growth.

“These are very steep growth rates,” Robertson said, commenting on Chinamasa’s latest projections.

“I can see that they put them there to give a semblance that the economy is growing. But that is not fact,” said Robertson, a fierce critic of government economic policies that many have blamed for ruining a once-prosperous nation.

Government has been battling to pacify an increasingly inpatient nation, 80 percent of whom have been thrown into abject poverty by alleged economic mismanagement and corruption.

For a country ravaged by relentless production cuts and struggling to avert bankruptcy, the IMF report highlighted fears of more hardships ahead.

Authorities are either running out of ideas or aggravating the crisis by rolling out damaging policies that discourage vital FDI.

Politicians have also been involved in vicious fights ahead of another landmark election in 18 months’ time, while industries are burning.

“There is subdued demand for primary products, which are exported by countries like Zimbabwe,” said economist, Kingstone Kanyile, the chief executive officer at Mtilikwe Financial Services.

“Drought and climate change will create challenges for sustaining a growth rate above one percent in Zimbabwe. High levels of toxic assets in banks and the absence of a credit market and declining power output will not create a growth rate above two percent. And the declining industrial output will not act in our favour. There have been moves to protect domestic industries from imports, but how will consumers buy goods on account of high prices prevailing on the local market?” he asked.

Kanyile said consumption had slumped by 66 percent since September last year, a slowdown that has been caused by the extensive job losses.

Kanyile called upon authorities to act.

“Higher GDP growth rates can only come through after viable measures are put in place,” he said.

An important observation noted after last week’s IMF update was the failure by the Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation (Zim-Asset) blueprint, hastily put together by ZANU-PF after the 2013 polls, to guide recovery efforts.

But a widening trade deficit, which increased to about US$3,6 billion last year, from about US$3 billion in 2013, has become an albatross around government’s neck that has derailed the ambitious Zim-Asset plan.

Zim-Asset was anchored on the mobilisation of US$27 billion, which had been hoped to come mostly from the fastest growing economies of Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa or simply BRICS.

Evidently, the economic blueprint was adopted without taking due consideration of the realities of running an economy in a US dollar environment.

With the BRICS having no history of lending, the best that government could salvage from the group would be buyer’s credit.

But under these arrangements, the cash remains in the country offering the credit, making it difficult to immediately channel it to address the prevailing liquidity crisis.

Although the ruling party has downplayed the crisis by insisting that all is well, they are at pains to justify progress under the blueprint.

The ruling party has dusted old projects, such as cement plants earmarked for Mashonaland Central and Harare, which commenced well before the Zim-Asset blueprint, to claim that these projects had come to fruition because of Zim-Asset.

They also fished out the South View housing project, which is being undertaken by Fidelity Life, and placed on it a Zim-Asset tag.

At the core of the ongoing crisis remains a lack of funding to resuscitate infrastructure, fund industries, provide drugs in hospitals and purchase food for over four million people facing starvation.

A solid economic plan should have the capacity to do all these, if accompanied by political will.

With more than three years in existence, Zim-Asset should at least have breathed some convincing life into the ailing economy. newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw