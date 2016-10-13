Import ban triggers price hikes, shortages

THE decision by government to ban a number of imported products has triggered price increases and moderate shortages of mostly basic commodities.

Effected in June this year through Statutory Instrument 64 of 2016 (SI 64), the ban has effectively curtailed competition from foreign players, inadvertently increased the cost of living.

Statistics released by the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) indicate that the cost of living went up by 0,09 percent to US$567,91 by the end July 2016.

This suggests that there has been a general increase in prices of food items that constitute the consumer basket.

The cost of living is determined by assessing an average low income urban earner’s monthly basket for a family of six.

“As CCZ, we assume that the slight increase (in prices) is due to the import ban, which was imposed by the government,” said the consumer watchdog.

“The competition in the country has been reduced, hence retailers tend to increase prices,” CCZ added.

Increases in prices were recorded in tea leaves which went up by US$0,04 to US$1,79; mealie meal by US$0,40 to US$10,80 per 20kg bag; salt by US$0,03 to US$0,23 per kg; washing powder by US$0,20 to US$1,45, and laundry bars by US$0,06 to US$1,05. The price of detergents increased by 6,8 percent to US$11,31 from US$10,59 recorded in June.

Prices of other basic commodities, which include sugar, bread, milk, flour and meat remained relatively unchanged.

A decrease in prices was recorded in margarine by US$0,04 to US$0,85; cooking oil by US$0,05 down to US$1,35 per 750ml; rice lost US$0,06 to US$1,59 per 2kg; tomatoes fell by US$0,15 to US$0,65; onions tumbled by US$0,05 to US$1,20 a bundle; cabbages by US$0,05 to US$0,65 a head; and bath soap by US$0,03 to US$0,69.

Of major concern to consumers is that a number of basic goods are disappearing from supermarket shelves as the effects of the import restrictions begin to manifest.

Brand choices of commodities are running thin for crisps, cooking oil, tissues, tinned foods, drinks, pampers for children, sanitary wear and rice.