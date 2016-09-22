Improving traffic flow

WHERE I live, I am fortunate that traffic densities are not anything like they are in the big cities down south but there are build-ups that can cause frustrating delays and frayed tempers.

Invariably, the traffic concertinas in the vicinity of traffic lights which, if I’m not heading down the wrong path, is exactly the opposite of what traffic light installations are meant to achieve.

I’m sure my wife must get sick and tired hearing me vent my spleen about traffic light inefficiencies but let’s face it, these devices as we know them certainly haven’t kept pace with technology.

You see, irrespective of whether sensing strips are inlaid in the road surface, lights do a poor job of regulating flow because any number of vehicles can be held up on one road when not a single car is benefiting from the green light shining for crossing traffic.

Traffic circles, especially large examples, solve this problem in one fell swoop as the “give way to the right” rule applies and if there is no traffic to concede right of passage to, there’s no need to stop at all. In the most simplistic terms, traffic circles are self-regulating.

There are many more advantages too, not least:

Automatic slowing of approaching traffic unlike a traffic light where there’s a tendency to “beat the orange” by speeding up

Automatic and increased separation of traffic flowing in opposing directions. Traffic lights converge traffic and increase danger of contact.

Avoidance of the concertina effect. The longer the queue of vehicles gets, the longer it takes to start moving. So, the jam self-perpetuates at lights.

Elimination of stationary vehicles in the middle of an intersection as occurs when turning right at a traffic light.

Reduction in nose-to-tail traffic that occurs when long queues are released from a traffic light. How many times have you tried to exit from a side road into a road downstream of a traffic light only to be kept at a standstill for an age by the cluster of cars all released at once by the lights?

A loss of electrical power is of no effect.

There’s a reason why countries such as England and France with with their much heavier traffic densities than we tend to experience make wide use of traffic circles, particularly where multi-lane roads are encountered, and that’s because they work more effectively than traffic lights.

I just wish road planners in southern Africa would do more work on the subject and reduce their near-blind reliance on traffic lights.

