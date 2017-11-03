Industry expects recession

THE majority of Zimbabwe’s manufacturers believe the country is going to slide into recession soon on the back of deteriorating macroeconomic fundamentals, made worse by foreign currency unavailability, it has emerged.

Findings from the 2017 Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) Manufacturing Sector Survey unveiled last week indicate that about 79 percent of respondents thought Zimbabwe was headed for a recession.

This is despite the fact that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier this month revised Zimbabwe’s growth forecasts upwards from two percent to 2,8 percent, still lower than government’s 2017 growth projection of 3,7 percent.

The IMF said the growth would be anchored by the agricultural and mining sectors.

“Most respondents indicated that the current economic condition is not conducive for business growth or external investors. The primary reason for this is concern about deteriorating macroeconomic fundamentals,” the report said.

“Manufacturing sector growth is also being hindered by pressure from some parastatals and government institutions. Government must cut down on expenditure and relieve pressure on these institutions.

“Addressing this will go a long way towards restoring confidence. Another critical factor is access to foreign exchange. Priority must be given to solving the problem of access to foreign exchange for business,” the survey revealed.

Forty-eight percent of respondents also indicated that the current economic environment was a deterrent to foreign direct investment (FDI).

“There is need for more intervention which will result in a more conducive business operating environment to boost production, attract investors and drive economic development.

“The manufacturing sector in Zimbabwe needs a stimulus package which will cover issues such as affordable funding. Government must take a leap and incentivise productive industries to improve the economy.

“There is also need to introduce programmes such as lean management at a national level as this helps boost efficiencies and productivity,” the report said.

In the past, the CZI Business Confidence Index (BCI) has indicated that business sentiment in Zimbabwe is at an all-time low with regard to economic growth and the doing business environment.

Presently, the local equities market, Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) — a leading barometer of the state of the economy — has been on a relentless bull run as nervous investors dump cash for stocks on inflation fears.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw