Infiniti previews upcoming QX50 Concept

Infiniti is set to unveil its new QX50 Concept at the 2017 Detroit motor show , and has released a series of preview images ahead of the car’s official debut.

► First look at the new Infiniti QX50 Concept ► Mid-size SUV features semi-autonomous tech ► Could make production with new VC-Turbo engine

Don’t worry – you’re not imagining things. This ‘new’ concept is actually a more production-ready take on the QX Sport Inspiration , below, which was revealed earlier in 2016.

The new concept, revealed in full in one picture and in sketches elsewhere, is Infiniti’s latest take on a mid-sized SUV. It showcases much of the brand’s new technology, including modern driver assistance systems, and also offers a thinly veiled look at the next-gen QX50.

Roland Krueger, president of Infiniti, said: ‘With the unveiling of the QX Sport Inspiration at the 2016 Beijing Auto Show, we showed the future of Infiniti QX models.

‘The new QX50 Concept evolves this concept further and shows how Infiniti could develop its future presence in the fastest-growing vehicle segment globally.’

Is there any interesting tech up its sleeve?

Infiniti will use the concept to showcase its new ‘ProPILOT’ systems, which are designed to reduce driver workload and cut stress. Details are few and far between, so far, but the company has said that functions will include ‘navigating stop-start traffic on the motorway’ and ‘tracking the position of surrounding vehicles’.

Of more interest is the new VC-Turbo engine, which is also due to be on show in Detroit alongside the QX50 Concept. The production-ready 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine features a variable compression ratio system, reputedly granting improvements in efficiency and performance. Several other manufacturers, including Saab, have experimented with variable compression engines, but none have made it into mainstream production. www.carmagazine.co.uk