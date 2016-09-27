Innscor Africa’s revenue increase to US$586 million

INNSCOR Africa’s revenue increased to US$586 million for the year to June 30 2016 a six percent increase from US$554 million achieved during the same period last year.

The increase was driven by a growth in volumes across its business units.

Earnings before income tax and depreciation was up two percent to US$67 million, while profit before tax declined six percent to US$44,9 million.

Chief executive, Julian Schonken, said the company would conclude its restructuring by disposing its Zambian operations – Spar and The River Club – before year end to focus on its Zimbabwe businesses.

“Once we have concluded the disposal of the Zambian operations we are essentially Zimbabwean centric. We do need to look abroad, but before we do that we have a lot of work to do in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Nationals Foods (Natfood), a subsidiary of Innscor, registered a 13 percent increase in volumes to 560 000 tonnes, while the bakery business sold 141,7 million loaves during the year a 30 percent increase on prior year.

Going forward, Natfood said the environment was expected to become increasingly challenging for the foreseeable future.

“The group will continue to focus on creating a sustainable and competitive light manufacturing business. Our tan will be a key enabler of this and to this end we would continue to invest heavily in the growth and development of our people. Optimisation of the company’s cost base will also remain a key theme,” said Chairman Todd Moyo.

“We have seen too many instances of good Zimbabwean operations ourselves included going into the region and really battling because educational levels are completely different, the infrastructure is not what we are used to and there is bureaucracy. So we are going to be careful about the way we do business before we go to other geographies,” said Schonken.

Looking ahead, Schonken said the group would have to address a ballooning cost base.

“We still have a long way to go in getting our costs down to really where they should be. We want to be able to compete in an open economy and we know that our cost base is too high. We need to migrate our costs from a fixed component and get our structures absolutely as lean as possible,” said Schonken.

In 2014, Innscor became the first Zimbabwean company to breach the US$1 billion turnover mark. The company’s performance has somewhat tapered down since the conglomerate was restructured to focus on light manufacturing.