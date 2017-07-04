By Trycolyn Pikirayi

In this internet age, thanks to social media (well, and other platforms), people have somehow gained the confidence to exercise their right to ‘freedom of speech’. I could be wrong though because people might have always exercised that right, only that now the internet has made it easier for us to access that information. But […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Instagram takes a more ‘intelligent’ step in trying to combat the use of offensive language on its platform

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed