Insurance operations lift Masawara’s June interim

BOTHWELL Nyajeka has been appointed substantive chief executive officer (CEO) for Sable Chemicals as part of a restructuring exercise at the Masawara level.

Nyajeka had been acting CEO following the departure of Jack Murehwa who is now attached to a local mining company.

At Masawara, Osbourne Majuru is now the chief financial officer, Gavin Sainsbury Chief operating officer while Shingi Mutasa is CEO.

Meanwhile, the investment company’s net revenue for the interim period to June 30, 2016 increased 16 percent to US$48,60 million compared to US$41,98 million in the same period last year largely on increased net insurance premium revenue.

According to the financials for the period, prior year’s results do not include the performance of Sable Chemical Industries Limited, which was an associate until 24 June 2015 when a change in control resulted in the business being consolidated as a subsidiary.

During the period, the group registered mixed revenue growth across its subsidiaries with Insurance, Fees and Commissions registering growth while Hotel and Rental income declined.

Net insurance premium revenue at US$26,67 million was 11 percent up on prior year same period level of US$24,12 million, Fees and Commissions also marginally increased two percent to US$10,32 million from US$10,09 million in prior year.

Hotel and Rental income went down one percent and 21 percent respectively at US$6,69 million and US$780 000 respectively. Sable Chemicals contributed US$4,13 million in the period.

In the period, net insurance claims and operating expenses went up six percent to US$47,56 million compared to US$44,85 million in the same period prior year. During the period claims at US$13,62 million were 13 percent lower from US$16,9 million same period last year.

Consequently, the group achieved a 63 percent decline in profit after tax at US$2,3 million from a profit after tax of US$6,1 million during the same period last year. The group says a bargain purchase gain of US$5,2 million was recognized in the prior year results.

As a result, after taking into account once –off items and unusual transactions in the current and prior years, the adjusted profit after tax increased from US$317 000 to US$4,1 million in the six months ended 30 June 2016.

In terms of segmental performance, on Insurance the group says most of the insurance sector companies registered growth in profit after tax which amounted to US$6,7 million when compared to the same period in the prior year’s US$4,5 million.

“This was primarily as a result of the lower claims ratios across all businesses and the introduction of new products in the life assurance business.

“Minerva Risk Advisors Private Limited also registered strong growth in the healthcare broking line. For the rest of the year, the insurance segment is expected to continue to register growth compared to the previous year, albeit at a lower rate,” the group said.

During the period the Botswana Insurance Company Limited posted a profit of US$915 000, Lion Assurance Company (Uganda) US$562 000, Zimnat Lion Insurance Company Limited (Zimbabwe) US$897 000, Zimnat Life Assurance Group (Zimbabwe) $2,72 million, Grande Reinsurance Company (Zimbabwe) US$777 000 and Minerva Risk Advisors Private Limited (Zimbabwe) US$878 000.

In the Hotels segment, operations in Zimbabwe hotels incurred a loss after tax in the current year, albeit a 24 percent improvement on the prior year.



The group says there was significant rate cutting in the Zimbabwe hotel market, resulting in a decline in revenue per available room (RevPAR) in order to protect market share.

In Botswana Cresta Marakanelo registered growth in profit after tax, driven by improved profitability of the resort hotel Cresta Mowana, which was at break-even during the prior year.

“The hotel segment is expected to register limited growth for the full year ending 31 December 2016, as a result of the competitive environment in Zimbabwe.”

During the period, Sable became a subsidiary of the group on 30 June 2015, prior to that date Sable was accounted for as an associate and the Group’s share of Sable’s losses for the six months ended 30 June 2015 were not recognized in the Group’s accounts as the investment in Sable was impaired.

Masawara says the Sable electrolysis plant was decommissioned during the last quarter of the previous financial year, and has in the current year, moved to a new business model relying on the importation of ammonia in order to manufacture ammonium nitrate fertilizer. The business was under care and maintenance during the period under review. It sold a significant portion of the inventory carried forward from the prior year.

“Sable has raised some working capital finance and production is expected to recommence during October of 2016. Efforts to raise additional financing are ongoing.”

At Joina City, performance continued to be affected by the liquidity challenges in the market, which in turn had an impact on debtors’ collections for the period.

The group says major refurbishments were commenced at Joina City during the first six months of the year hence the non-payment to shareholders in the current period. It says the remainder of the year will see the completion of the refurbishments with improved occupancies anticipated in 2017 and emphasis will be placed on improving debtors’ collections. Occupancy remained at 60 percent.

On Technology, the group says in July 2015 regulatory approvals were obtained for the merger of the operations of Dandemutande, (a wholly owned subsidiary of Telerix Communications (Private) Limited, iWay Africa (an associate of the Group) and Africa Online.

Masawara says the merger resulted in an increased revenue base and a broader product and service offering resulting in a 164 percent growth in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) compared to the same period last year, on the back of the cost rationalization that began after its merger.

Meanwhile, looking ahead the principal risks and uncertainties affecting the business relate to the political and economic environment of Zimbabwe, where the investments are predominantly held.

The group says there is a further risk that investments made by the group will not result in the envisaged cash generation or capital appreciation. –FinX