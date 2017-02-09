Insurers brace for floods claims

SHORT-term insurance companies are bracing for a spike in claims after floods tore through some of the country’s most expensive suburbs, destroying hundreds of properties, insurance industry executives said this week.

Floods could turn out to be the costliest natural disaster to affect the country, 25 years after a 1992 drought decimated millions of livestock and triggered claims from farmers.

Senior insurance sector officials said last week property claims were already piling up in the wake of torrential rains and flash floods associated with the Lanina weather phenomenon in Zimbabwe.

It has left a trail of destruction that is feared by the Insurance Institute of Zimbabwe (IIZ) to likely exert pressure on an already frail short term insurance sector, some of whose members had been struggling to honour claims.

Officials who could not speak on record said apart from a spike in insurance claims from damaged properties in Harare alone, enquiries for natural disaster related destruction had increased.

They said insurance take up for floods and other portfolios started increasing in the last quarter of 2016, when weather stations predicted that floods would wash up southern Africa’s coastal areas and rip through the region by January 2017.

Total seasonal rainfall has so far surpassed end of season normal rainfall expectations, with about two months before the end of the season.

But floods have caused extensive damage in Harare’s up market suburbs like Borrowdale, filling up basements, submerging cars and destroying structures.

Several houses are no longer habitable and some are set to be demolished and insurance firms could shoulder the burden.

Despite the devastation, insurance companies, government agencies and the real estate industry said they were unable to quantify the value of the damage so far on insured properties, although the figure could run into several millions of dollars.

“We don’t have statistics yet but the most affected are the short term insurers,” said Edward Gomba, president of the Insurance Institute of Zimbabwe.

The Insurance Council of Zimbabwe (ICZ), which comprises short term insurers, said it had not yet compiled statistics, although the depth of the crisis had forced them to liase with government to control the damage.

“We are attending to this issue together with the Civil Protection Unit (CPU),” said Cletus Chitambira, chief executive officer at ICZ.

But insurance industry executives said they were already feeling the heat.

“We have been running around to inspect several damaged houses in Borrowdale. Some of them were built on top of underground rivers and water is seeping through basements. It is adding an extra burden for insurance firms. We have had to arrange alternative accommodation for the affected families because it is part of the package,” an official with one insurer said.

The Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe (REIZ) blamed poor planning for the crisis.

Siza Masuku, the REIZ president, said illegal communities were sprouting everywhere.

He said many of the destroyed houses were not built with standard bricks.

“There has been a fragrant breach of town planning regulations. Some of the affected houses in towns like Chitungwiza were built with farm bricks,” said Masuku.

“Red flags were raised by EMA (Environmental Management Agency) but developments on wetlands continued. Red flags were raised but there was another hand that said proceed. Local authorities must enforce town planning regulations. In old commercial buildings, tenants have been affected by roof leaks due to the extremes of weather. In terms of numbers, it needs a holistic research.

“There is no central point where information can be compiled. But people must insure their household goods because it is difficult and painful to lose properties in this bad weather,” he said.

Another official said the damage included roads, bridges and cars, among others.

“It is too early to predict the cost. We will only know the financial impact around April. Floods have only affected residential areas in wetlands. There has been structural damage to houses in Borrowdale and Chishawasha. The damage will have a bearing on property values. Because of potholes in the central business districts (CBDs), so many companies will not want to continue working from CBDs. This will push out some tenants and reduce rentals and property values. There is significant damage to infrastructure worth millions of dollars. We will need to fix the sewerage system for storm water drains. The combined value of these will be the cost of the damage,” said a real estate sector official.

The devastations will overstretch the purses of an already weak insurance industry, which has been battling to return to stability following the hyper-inflationary crisis that ended in 2008.

The insurance industry lurched into viability problems after massive policy cancellations triggered by the use of the Zimbabwe dollar in 2007 and 2008.

At the introduction of multi-currencies in 2009, the industry continued to suffer from an array of negative fundamentals, among them lack of disposable incomes and a weak industry that has continued to focus on reviving output at the expense of services like insurance.

