Internet content abuse entrenches mediocrity in economy

By Bradwell Mhonderwa

WHILE the advent of the internet has brought to the fore knowledge and information at the click of a button, a development that has become fashionable in Zimbabwe is the wanton abuse of internet content by individuals, businesses, knowledge-based institutions, and public institutions, a practice that is downright unethical and illegal under international laws. Zimbabwe is currently gripped by a “copy and paste” frenzy manifesting through perversion of acceptable practices in knowledge development, accumulation and utilisation through plagiarism, piracy, and careless violation of intellectual property laws, patents, and copyrights.

Abuse of internet content is rampant in Zimbabwe and it has the sad effect of entrenching mediocrity in institutions and society in general. This further paralyses an economy which for decades has been ravaged by corruption, neglect, and bad governance. In many organisations, public or private, policy development has become a simple matter of merely clicking the button, “copy and paste” a policy of a similarly situated organisation, and peddle it as “our own policy”. This possibly explains why Zimbabweans consider themselves “good policy developers” who fail when it comes to implementation.

The fact of the matter is you cannot be a good implementer of a policy that was never yours in the first place. Yes, most of what we call “our policies” are plagiarised manuscripts from the internet. We never developed them, we simply “copied and pasted”, period!

The worst form of internet content abuse today is the emergence of fly-by-night and tin-pot internet entrepreneurs who sneakily lay on unsuspecting audiences claiming to be experts in fields and subjects they know nothing about. They parade themselves in public wearing designer suits in order to conceal their deception, and when they speak on television news clips about their “fields of expertise”, they stealthily deliver well-rehearsed text constructs from a Google search. It is a scam which only an alert observer can pick. Even newspaper columnists have become too lazy to pen their own scripts. They simply “copy and paste” other people’s work and shamelessly sign it off as theirs.

This is mediocrity manifesting as ingenuity and business acumen, and the gist of the frenzy is to make a quick buck taking advantage of a gullible audience starved of new ideas.

And, it is even common these days to witness State functionaries, like sheep being led to the slaughter room, naively officiating at some such proceedings. This is obviously a case of poor due diligence on the part of their handlers, or is it a case of the brown envelop having changed hands?

Copy and paste policies, copy and paste degrees, and even copy and paste institutes are sprouting up like mushroom each day. Some even go to the extent of copying and pasting logos especially of firms in the United States. While everything looks harmless at face value, the practice is a virus that slowly kills professionalism. It destroys the precinct of knowledge generation and archiving, the value of research and development. “Copy and paste” needlessly inspires infatuation with untested foreign concepts, stifle intellectual growth, and indeed it leads to mediocrity.

A cursory look at the advanced economies of the western world reveals that they are rooted on very strong knowledge foundations. Western economies have strong institutions built over time through research, development, and a penchant for continuous improvement, which is why they remain on top of the game.

Some may argue, “The wheel has already been invented so we cannot reinvent it”. Yes, that’s very true, and what we can only do is perfect the wheel. But perfecting the wheel can’t be equated to this thoughtless quirk of simply “copying and pasting” other people’s work and claiming it to be yours. Global standards and best practices make business sense when thoughtfully embedded to local knowledge systems and products.

As a matter of fact, the reason why we embrace global best practices is so that we build synergies, improve product quality, and enhance local knowledge development systems. Global standards and best practices must inspire insightful reasoning in us knowing that they are grounded on authentic and proven knowledge development paradigms. We anchor product development on global standards because we want to make sure our products are globally competitive but with a distinct local flair as a competitive edge.

This is what the Japanese have done and achieved. This is what the Chinese are now doing. They don’t simply “copy and paste” like we see happening in Africa. Instead, they have commissioned strong institutions for research and development to lead such efforts. These are institutions led and manned by highly trained people who have a deep appreciation of the task at hand not petty, narrow-minded and fly-by-night “experts” as we see here.

“Copy and paste” is retrogressive. It is an albatross, a negation to sound business ethics and good governance. To me, the “copy and paste” culture which has permeated our nation is to a large extent a result of a deep seated inferiority complex. It is inspired by an improper craving for western ideas and beliefs which Zimbabweans thoughtlessly exalt over local knowledge systems.

In the quest to imitate apparently superior western business concepts, Africans are inclined to seek the easy way out, hence the rampant “copy and paste” of web content. Africans fall hook, line and sinker for anything that has a white person in it. Africans have difficulties in supporting their own people, their own knowledge processes and own ideas, and foreigners are aware of this misplaced African fixation with western notions. They in-turn, exploit by charging astronomical fees for their services and training facilitation in Africa.

One observer once wrote, “Africans are quick to accept lies from a white man than they would embrace the truth from fellow blacks”. How diabolical!

The problem is we want to crawl before we sit. We want to run before we walk. We seek an artificial life, a life devoid of originality, a life full of misplaced value systems, and a life of “here and now” without any measured regard for the future. We make foolish mistakes by thinking that wisdom is in grandstanding. We easily play into the hands of our erstwhile enemies because of poor planning and poor foresight.

Through greed and obsession with personal gain, we have virtually turned public office into a vehicle for personal aggrandisement. We have bastardised the public office, and we have made it hostage to wildcat corruption with State capture and rent seeking being the twin evils that oil intricately knitted networks of plunder. To many, individual interests are supreme, not the public good.

We forget that just yesterday we were a colonised lot, who should be seized by the need to stampede our development in order to overcome backwardness. Why can’t we learn from South East Asia and Persian Gulf nations who have cursed their impoverished past by achieving rapid and unprecedented economic development over a short space of time? China, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand were more like us a few decades ago, if not worse off. But overnight they have turned themselves into strong global economies.

We have to break from doing wrong things. Yes, wrong habits retard development, perpetuate poverty and increase dependency on foreigners including those who even curse us. We cannot continue to be poodles in the world chess game where tactical positioning of national and regional interests reign supreme. We need a mindset shift. We need to define our own interests, our own knowledge paradigms, and our own space as Africans.

But we can’t achieve that by celebrating and rewarding mediocrity. We need strong institutions.

We must demand responsible citizenship from each one of us. We must stop being disorderly, selfish, lawless, arrogant and deceitful.

If we are to achieve the greatness that we speak so much about, then we must forgo the wrong we do and become doers of right.

Mhonderwa is an ethics coach and trainer. You can contact him on bradwellm@businessethicscentre.org for an inspired conversation on business ethics.