Inverted yield curve on TBs give economy gloomy outlook: RBZ study



THE issuance of Treasury bills (TBs) by government since adoption of the multicurrency regime has produced an inverted yield curve, which does not bode well for the re-acceleration of economic activity, a working paper from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe says.

The working paper titled: Interest rate determination under a multiple currency environment – The case of Zimbabwe, released recently, but based on 2015 findings, says that the term structure of interest rates on TBs issued by government up to December 2015, exhibited an inverted yield curve, where short term rates are higher than long term rates.

“An inverted yield curve is normally viewed as an indicator of an impending economic recession. This is largely so as the excess of short term rates over long term rates suggests that the economic outlook is gloomy and that yields will continue to decline. Additionally, a negatively slopping yield curve implies declining future inflation and in some instances a deflationary phase,” notes the paper.

The 90-day and 365 (one year) TBs had yields of 9,3 percent (effective) and 13 percent, respectively, while three to five-year TBs had yields of only seven percent. In addition, 365-day Treasury Bills that had the same maturity were issued at different interest rates of 10 percent and 13 percent, thereby sending mixed signals to the market.

However, the paper says because the simulated money market rates on average fall in the range of five to six percent, yields on TBs, which are risk free in nature, should be set within these levels.

“This paper has estimated the yield curve for Zimbabwe under a multi-currency environment. The yield was simulated to be 5,4 percent for one year instruments.

“Given the sustained high interest rate regime, the results underscore the need for sustained moral suasion efforts by the Reserve Bank with emphasis on the need to streamline lending rates to levels that support the successful revival of the Zimbabwean economy,” said the RBZ.

According to the paper, this automatically takes steam off the exorbitant interest rates currently offered by banks, promote financial intermediation, encourage competition for deposits and most importantly, foster the narrowing of the interest rate spread. Once deposit rates are attractive, banks will absorb the bulk of the cash circulating outside the banking system, broaden the country’s deposit base and enhance their financial intermediary role in support of sustained economic growth.

“Although government has short term financial requirements that usually arise from cash-flow mismatches, there is need for utmost care to be taken to avoid the contraction of expensive short term debt,” says the working paper which adds that this can be achieved through the appropriate pricing of TBs in a manner that ensures consistency with the normal yield curve.

“Mixed signals associated with the current interest rate structure undermine the efficacy of policy measures enunciated by government, through the unintended generation of adverse expectations.

“The maintenance of yields within these levels is envisaged to sanitize the country’s interest rate structure to promote deposit and credit growth. Any rates on the accommodation window that differ from the high yields obtaining on TBs creates arbitrage opportunities emanating from possible profits that accrue to banks that move funds between the LOLR facility and TBs.

“By its nature the accommodation rate is supposed to be punitive. As such, the high rates on short term TBs, compound the challenges of setting a policy rate at levels that are not only punitive but provide the correct interest rate signals in the market. At the same time the accommodation rates cannot be set below the risk free TB rates, which are already exceeding long term rates.

“In essence, the obtaining high yields for short dated paper have the potential to result in an unnecessarily high accommodation rate that may in turn result in banks further pushing lending rates to high levels. This may have the effect of discouraging institutions from participating in future TB issuances in which yields fall below the current rates that they have benefitted from.”

The paper notes that lending rates quoted by banks have been high, ranging between six percent and 25 percent with most banks quoting average lending rates of around 20 percent. The high lending rates have been a result of high premiums sustained by persistent liquidity shortages that characterized the multi-currency regime. Lending rates, however, softened beginning October 2015, as banks adhere to the agreed interest rate guidelines which were announced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Reflecting the subdued nature of deposit rates prevailing in the economy, average interest rates quoted by most banks for demand deposits ranged from 0,5 percent to five percent while savings deposits ranged from 0,3 percent to 17 percent as at December 31 2015. Similarly, time deposits ranged between one percent and 16 percent.

“The margin between lending and deposit interest rates is a key variable in the financial system. It reflects the additional costs related to banks intermediary role of linking borrowers with the ultimate lenders.

“Typically, large margins are counter-productive and a disincentive to both savers and borrowers, culminating in financial disintermediation. This has undesirable repercussions on efforts geared at fostering savings culture as low returns deter depositors. This in turn, undermines efforts to broaden an economy’s deposit base which ideally finances recapitalization of industrial operations,” says the study.

The high interest rate spread obtaining in the Zimbabwean economy has continued to dampen economic recovery prospects as private sector-led growth requires adequate liquidity support from the country’s financial sector, at affordable prices. The report notes that marked disparities in interest rate spreads reflect different cost of credit lines secured by banks from both regional and international capital markets.

“International banks and some large indigenous banks have experienced relative stability on the back of a sizable deposit base as well as easy access to external finance. Accordingly, deposit rates quoted by these banks are low as attested to by time deposit rates, ranging from one percent to five percent. In contrast, smaller banks have been quoting rates ranging from five percent to 10 percent as a way of attracting deposits.”

The country has also been accessing expensive offshore credit lines owing to the high perceived country risk attributed to the perpetual accumulation of external payment arrears by Zimbabwe. Within this context, banks have been accessing offshore loans at around 10 percent per annum, a rate which is way above the 365-day London Interbank Offered Rate of 1,07 percent per annum.

According to the report, in addition to the high interest rates, the utilisation of approved offshore credit lines has remained low on account of stringent conditions precedent notably, drawdown fees and commitment fees, associated with most offshore lines of credits. As such, the cost of capital as embodied in the interest rates charged by domestic banks has been out of sync with both regional and international developments.

The country’s risk premium significantly increased between 2009 and 2011, reflecting the impact of the global financial crisis and demand for credit in the domestic economy. The premium however, gradually declined and remained fairly stable at around four percent from 2015 onwards.“This reflects the general decline in interest rates following the call by the Reserve Bank for banks to reduce interest rates.”

In conclusion, the paper notes that to avoid the undermining effect of high interest rates in the short term, there is need to exclude banking institutions from participating in private placements of TBs. Instead, other non-banking institutions, notably, pension funds, insurance companies, NSSA and other institutions with surplus funds could be offered preferential rates in a manner that does not distort the country’s interest rate structure.

The report also says there is need for central bank to come up with a sustainable medium term borrowing strategy aimed at minimising the cost and risk of borrowing. The plan should clearly stipulate the proportion of external and domestic borrowing as well as the borrowing terms.

“Effectively, this would ensure that debt secured by government remains sustainable and affordable. In this regard, interest rates on Treasury Bills would be deliberately aligned with the proposed indicative yield curve in a manner that sends correct signals of government’s view on future economic prospects.” FinX

