By L.S.M Kabweza

Back in February we wrote that TelOne had started expanding prepaid voice service in pilot and then it was available in about 7 areas. Ads being run by the company suggest they have now gone full scale rolling out the service to all landline subscribers. The project has been in the background for about 2 years. With prepaid the […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Is there something more to Telone switching to prepaid voice services?

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed