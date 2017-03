By L.S.M Kabweza

Telecel hasn’t launched anything in a while. In a very long while. They have been quiet in their corner while other companies released new stuff (in the case of NetOne) or complained about not being allowed to release new stuff (in Econet’s case). So you can imagine our surprise and pleasure today when we received an email from […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

It’s called MegaBoost and it offers unlimited WhatsApp. Finally something new from Telecel

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed