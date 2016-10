By Staff Writer

If you have tried accessing Facebook in the past 30 minutes, you probably struggled to load a page. It’s not just you,. Facebook appears to be down. The problem seems to have started at about 6PM (Zimbabwe time). As we write this, it’s still down. Users of several networks locally have confirmed that they are unable […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

It’s not just you, Facebook is down!

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed