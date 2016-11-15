It’s official, one of the most eligible bachelors is off the market

TIME stood still and many hearts skipped a beat over the announcement of what will be officially the wedding of the century between Prophet Edd Bransen to his Finland national fiancé Maria Halme.

Announcing the December 2 nuptials Prophet Uebert Angel shared on his Instagram an intimate video of the couple with the young prophet ending up on one knee as he presented the eye-catching diamond studded engagement ring.

Prophet Angel’s video was accompanied by a proud father’s statement that simply read.

“Proud of my son EDD BRANSON ad my daughter MARIA HALME on their upcoming wedding this December”

The black-tie ceremony will take place at the Lion Hoff Convention centre in Boksburg, which is owned by Uebert Angel. While the reception will be at the Four Seasons Hotel in Johannesburg South Africa.

High-profile guests from around the world are expected to jet in to South Africa to attend the wedding multi-million-rand wedding.

It’s official Prophet Edd is to wed

Speaking exclusively to Onward Christian Radio Prophet Edd Branson said,” He is excited to begin a new chapter in his life with his beautiful bride”

The couple met a few years ago when she visited ‘Jesus Generation International Ministries’ in Zimbabwe from the UK. Since her visit Maria has never looked back and is now actively working in various departments within the ministry. Love, we can assume found them as they served God.

Congratulatory messages continue to pour in via social media platforms of the two lovebirds.

At the beginning of November Prophet Edd was accompanied by his fiancé Pastor Maria Halme, on a trip to India where they were hosted by pastor Shyam Kishore of Jesus Christ of Nazareth Ministries, in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The ‘specialist’ as he is popularly known wowed thousands who turned up to hear him preach in India.

