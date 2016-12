By Batsirai Chikadaya

So quite a few people have noticed that somewhere along their One Fusion experience WhatsApp calling mysteriously stops working, this is happening to One Fusion subscribers on the $5 and $10 plans but as far as we have gathered it’s the same case on all of NetOne’s One Fusion products. So what is going on? […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Its true, there is no WhatsApp Calling on NetOne’s One fusion WhatsApp Bundle anymore

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed