By Nigel Gambanga

Zimbabwean music superstar Jah Prayzah has just released the much-anticipated video for his hit Mdhara Vachauya following a huge build-up (it was marketed like a major event) that was supported by a strong campaign on social media. The video, which is the second official video release from his latest album with the same name, attracted a lot […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Jah Prayzah launches Mdhara Vachauya video on YouTube, taps into power of social media

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed