Jah Prayzah trashes mega bucks video…sets higher standard

JAH Prayzah has trashed his big bucks video for the track Mudhara vachauya and is currently finalising a second video.

The move could simply signal the singer is about to release an earth shattering piece after he spent thousands of dollars shooting the original video in Monaco, France.

By any measure, Monaco is a prime location and a single night in a hotel is not cheap and that Jah Prayzah travelled with his management to shoot the video could give a clear picture it did not come cheap.

Manager Keen Mushapaidze told Showbiz the France video failed to satisfy their standards despite the locations.

Although he could not be drawn into divulging more on the video, he said the new video would be a masterpiece.

“The France video did not bring out the script as we wanted it to come out. It was fancy yes but a video should tell a story. That’s why we had to drop the whole project all together and had to redo it,” he said.

“The video that is coming out is a masterpiece and we hope it will give the fans more reasons to love Jah Prayzah.”

The musician is also up for an Mtv MAMA people’s listener’s choice award making more history for the singer.

Mushapaidze said they were excited about the nomination and said they were grateful for the support that has been rendered by the fans and the media.

“We are so excited about the MAMA’s and it’s our first time as well as the first for any Zimbabwean artiste based in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“The fans have come out to support and even fellow artistes have come through to support and the media as well has given us positive coverage. It’s something that has brought Zimbabweans together to celebrate and push for a common purpose and we really appreciate that Jah Prayzah is the instrument towards this.” Showbiz.co.zw