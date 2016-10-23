Jah Prayzah win MTV Africa Music award

JAH Prayzah won the listeners’ choice award at the 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards which were held on Saturday night at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg



He is a contemporary artiste currently riding the crest of a wave and can be counted among those celebrities who attract admiration from Zimbabwe and abroad.

The MTV Africa Music Awards are arguably the biggest music award ceremony in Africa

Bonang Matheba shared hosting duties with Nomzamo Mbatha and Nigerian singer Yemi Alade.

It was a big night forWizkid in particular. The Starboy walked away with three major awards: Artist of the Year, Best Male, Best Collaboration. Meanwhile, co-host Yemi Alade took home Best Female, while Tekno was named Best Breakthrough Act.

South Africa also fared quite well. Cassper Nyovest picked up Best Live Act while Emtee was deemed Best Hip Hop. Caster Semenya is the 2016 Person of the Year. Hugh Masekela was given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Kenya didn’t disappoint either. Sauti Sol was given the award for Best Group.

Among the performers were American rapper Future and local and African stars Yemi Alade, Babes Wodumo, Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest, Wizkid and Maphorisa.

The MTV Africa Music Awards Full List of 2016 Winners

Artist of the Year: Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Female: Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Best Male: Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Group: Sauti Sol (Kenya)

Best Breakthrough Act: Tekno (Nigeria)

Best Live Act: Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)

Best Hip Hop in association with MTN: Emtee (South Africa)

Song of the Year in partnership with Google: “My Woman, My Everything” Patoranking feat. Wande Coal (Nigeria)

Listener’s Choice: Jah Prayzah (Zimbabwe)

Video of the Year: “Niquer Ma Vie” – Youssoupha (Congo) – Director: Antony Abdelli & Jose Eon

Best Pop & Alternative: Shekinah & Kyle Deutsch (South Africa)

Best Francophone: Serge Beynaud (Ivory Coast)

Best Lusophone: C4 Pedro (Angola)

Personality of the Year in association with DSTV: Caster Semenya (South Africa)

Legend Award: Hugh Masekela

Best Collaboration in partnership with ABSOLUT: DJ Maphorisa feat. Wizkid & DJ Buckz – “Soweto Baby” (South Africa/Nigeria)

Africa Reimagined: Vivian Onano and Mary Taedzerwa

Best International: Drake (USA)