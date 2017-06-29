Jeep Renegade Limited…Compact crossover revisited

MORE than a year had flown by since my last association with a Jeep Renegade so I was pleased to be given the opportunity to sample a 2017 version of the 1.4 Multiair Limited 4×4 auto.

While the model nomenclature might suggest that this Jeep is something of a rebellious child, that is far from the truth as this version provided a more than decent drive in all conditions from clogged town traffic to open road cruising. But I think you should know that the Renegade is a true love child of the Fiat Chrysler merger because underneath, it’s actually a Fiat 500X.

Further, it’s built in Italy notwithstanding all the Jeep graphics that liven up the interior and exterior execution. While the Renegade plies its trade in the compact class, the distinctive and chunky styling with its upright profile ensures that the interior liberates adequate space for four adults and their baggage, albeit some caution needs exercising if the rear seats are not folded.

Classic Jeep frontal styling also ensures that no-one will confuse it with any Fiat model but the fact is that those Italian genes provide benefits in the form of a modern all-independent suspension and a small displacement, turbocharged 4-cylinder engine.

In the case of the test unit, power was delivered to all four wheels courtesy of an ultra-modern 9-speed auto gearbox which did much to enhance the driving experience. For the most part, shifts are effected smoothly and rapidly but the real plus points are sourced in a near uncanny ability to read driving style such that shifts occur early when dawdling along but much later when the gas has been applied for a while.

Most importantly of all, this gearbox has virtually banished slip to the history books which makes for much livelier progress when tackling gradients. Further, the multiplicity of gears ensures that the small engine is operating in its sweet spot most of the time which also contributes to the athletic feel. So, don’t believe the naysayers who claim small engines don’t mix with auto gearboxes.

That 1.4 litre mill with its 125kW power peak and generous torque output of 250Nm at 2 500rpm may sound a little coarse at idle but on the move, it remains relatively subdued and willing and always seems to have enough on hand to haul the Renegade along with something to spare, at least in relatively light state.

If you must know, top speed is quoted as 196km/h and the 0-100 dash is despatched in a competitive 8.8s. Fuel consumption is listed at 8.3l/100km which is a more realistic combined figure than is normally encountered as I recorded a figure a tad over 9l/100km.

The aforementioned independent suspension provides the Jeep with a controlled yet compliant ride and allows for fairly sporty treatment for a vehicle with a relatively high build. Truth be told, the structure feels solid, an impression reinforced by the absence of rattles and squeaks, and there’s a pleasing level of refinement on offer thanks to the decent suppression of extraneous noises, albeit that some wind noise is evident around the mirrors and that coarse tar generates some roar. It’s worth noting that this model earned a 5-star Euro NCAP rating.

The brakes, complete with all modern aids, work just fine so in the end, it’s only the steering that lets down the dynamic side of things. At low speeds, the degree of effort required is just fine but out on the motorway, the engineers have massaged assistance to such an extent that either side of centre is challenged by an artificial resistance that feels unpleasant and makes for jerky initial movements.

I’ve omitted mention of the clutch-driven, lockable 4WD system as I never used it but my research suggests that good traction is on offer along with aids such as torque vectoring and hill descent control. Indeed, the word around town is that the Renegade will conquer terrain that the majority of city slickers wouldn’t dare tackle which I guess is just what you’d expect from a Jeep.

Finally, the interior. It’s not all sweetness and light as some nice quality materials with good tactility compete with some rather cheap fittings sourced from the Fiat parts bin but if you don’t look too closely, the overall ambience is pleasant especially as many design flourishes lift the cabin out of the ordinary. All the mod cons you could expect are on board, including rear camera and satnav together with fancy instrumentation, electric everything and air con. And outside, the distinctive styling is enhanced by paintwork that sports an excellent gloss.

I suggest a visit to a Jeep website to get the full picture as far as model variations and trim packages are concerned but in the meantime, rest assured that the positive attributes of this compact Jeep far outweigh the negatives and that the driving experience is surprisingly good for a vehicle which can also venture into the depths of some rather nasty jungles. Such versatility doesn’t come cheap though.